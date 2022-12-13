The Butternut High School Varsity Girls Basketball team hosted Chequamegon on Monday in what was described as a typical local rivalry game.

“What it lacked in clean play offensively from both sides, it was not lacking with intense, emotional, physical play,” said Butternut coach Troy Scherwinski. “Both teams scrapped, clawed and fought their way in a close battle throughout.”

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments