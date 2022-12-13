...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and waves
3 to 6 ft expected.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI and Oak Point
to Saxon Harbor WI.
* WHEN...Until 4 PM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS
EVENING TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of
5 to 8 inches and ice accumulations of up to two tenths of an
inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Ashland, Iron and Price Counties. This includes the
Tribal Lands of the Bad River Reservation.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
The Butternut High School Varsity Girls Basketball team hosted Chequamegon on Monday in what was described as a typical local rivalry game.
“What it lacked in clean play offensively from both sides, it was not lacking with intense, emotional, physical play,” said Butternut coach Troy Scherwinski. “Both teams scrapped, clawed and fought their way in a close battle throughout.”
