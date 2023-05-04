PARK FALLS — The Chequamegon Elementary School Parent-Teacher Organization held an appreciation ceremony for school bus drivers on the occasion of National School Bus Drivers’ Day on April 25. The event was part of the quarterly PTO Family Fun Night.

Some drivers are always on duty but some were at the Park Falls campus and stopped by to have dinner, receive a card signed by the elementary school students. They received applause from dozens of parents who expressed their gratitude for entrusting their children to safety conscious and trustworthy people.

