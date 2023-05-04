Members of the Chequamegon School District Transportation Department are present in Park Falls for a National Bus Driver’s Day celebration, organized by the Chequamegon PTO on April 26, 2023. The drivers present include, from left, Callie Radlinger, Scott Hilgart, Kathy Schroeder, Edward Schuelke, Harold Herbst (transportation supervisor), and Sherry Brunkow. Drivers not present include Rich Belanger; Joyce Boho; Kate Kovarik and Chris Bevcka.
Chequamegon Elementary PTO President Arielle Hilgart, who is also an early childhood special education teacher, addresses dozens of parents and children who were present to honor their school bus drivers on April 28, 2023.
Kate Kovarik, second from left, the Clam Lake and Glidden area bus driver for Chequamegon Public School District, on her route on April 28, 2023, with students of the Glidden area including Annika Gage, left, and Gordon Kratz and Quinn Gage at right.
Chequamegon PTO Vice President Amy Kaehn helps to distribute the bus-shaped cookies to parents and children attending the PTO Family Fun Night on April 25, 2023, which included an appreciation ceremony for school bus drivers on the occasion of National School Bus Drivers’ Day.
PARK FALLS — The Chequamegon Elementary School Parent-Teacher Organization held an appreciation ceremony for school bus drivers on the occasion of National School Bus Drivers’ Day on April 25. The event was part of the quarterly PTO Family Fun Night.
Some drivers are always on duty but some were at the Park Falls campus and stopped by to have dinner, receive a card signed by the elementary school students. They received applause from dozens of parents who expressed their gratitude for entrusting their children to safety conscious and trustworthy people.
