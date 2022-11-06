...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS
MORNING...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM
CST MONDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, west winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts
up to 40 kt and waves 6 to 9 ft expected. For the Small Craft
Advisory, southwest winds 5 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt
and waves 1 to 3 ft.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI, Port Wing to
Sand Island WI, Sand Island to Bayfield WI and Oak Point to
Saxon Harbor WI.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 10 AM this morning to 6 AM
CST Monday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 10 AM CST this
morning.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (11) drives to the basket against Oklahoma City Thunder forward Darius Bazley during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Kayla Wolf)
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brook Lopez scored 25 points and the Milwaukee Bucks extended their season-opening winning streak to a franchise-record nine games with Giannis Antetokounmpo on the bench, beating the Oklahoma City Thunder 108-94 Saturday night.
Antetokounmpo sat out for the first time this season. He was listed as "questionable" with left knee soreness after recording his first triple-double of the season a night earlier in Minnesota. He did not go through warmups ahead of the game, and head coach Mike Budenholzer said before that game that the league's second-leading scorer at 32.6 points per game would get the night off.
