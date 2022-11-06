Thunder Bucks Basketball

Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (11) drives to the basket against Oklahoma City Thunder forward Darius Bazley during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Kayla Wolf)

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brook Lopez scored 25 points and the Milwaukee Bucks extended their season-opening winning streak to a franchise-record nine games with Giannis Antetokounmpo on the bench, beating the Oklahoma City Thunder 108-94 Saturday night.

Antetokounmpo sat out for the first time this season. He was listed as "questionable" with left knee soreness after recording his first triple-double of the season a night earlier in Minnesota. He did not go through warmups ahead of the game, and head coach Mike Budenholzer said before that game that the league's second-leading scorer at 32.6 points per game would get the night off.

