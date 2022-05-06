BRUCE — The Pour House Bar in the village of Bruce, was destroyed in a May 5 fire, according to a press release from the Rusk County Sheriff's Office.

Rusk County Communications Center received a 911 call reporting a structure fire at 626 Main St. at around 11:09 p.m. The caller reported that all patrons were out of the building.

