WAUSAU — Aspirus Health Plan has named Kyle Brua as its new President, effective Nov, 7, 2022. Brua replaces Interim President Jim Nemeth who provided leadership during the recruitment process.

Brua brings over 30 years’ experience related to health plan management, forecasting and competitive intelligence, contract negotiations and strategic financial planning to Aspirus Health Plan.

