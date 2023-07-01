The Phillips Lions Club hosted its 20th annual Spirit of America 5K Fun Run/Walk as part of the Fourth of July weekend activities on July 1. Hundreds of runners and walkers and some with pets gathered in front of the Embrace building on South Avon Avenue where the race started and finished.

The first to finish for the men was Mike Brown with an unofficial time of 16:30. The 19-year-old UW Stevens Point student is no stranger to success as he was a conference leading distance runner for Butternut High School and continues to run in college. This was Brown’s fourth Spirit of America race.

  

