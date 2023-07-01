At right, Kylie Orysen, 15, of Prentice, is the first woman to cross the finish line at the Phillips Lions Club Spirit of America 5K Fun Run/Walk on July 1 in Phillips, with an unofficial time of 21:58.
Phillips Lions Club volunteers hand out water and bananas to participants of the Spirit of America 5K Fun Run/Walk on July 1 in Phillips. Hundreds of runners and walkers and some with pets took part in the event to kick off the Fourth of July weekend activities.
A pack of faster runners get out ahead of hundreds of participants at the start of the Phillips Lions Club Spirit of America 5K Fun Run/Walk on July 1 in Phillips.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Mike Brown is the first to cross the finish line at the Phillips Lions Club Spirit of America 5K Fun Run/Walk on July 1 in Phillips, with an unofficial time of 16:30.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Hundreds of runners and walkers are all smiles at the start of the Phillips Lions Club Spirit of America 5K Fun Run/Walk on July 1 in Phillips.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Hundreds of runners and walkers of all ages at the start of the Phillips Lions Club Spirit of America 5K Fun Run/Walk on July 1 in Phillips.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Tom LaVenture / PCR
The Phillips Lions Club hosted its 20th annual Spirit of America 5K Fun Run/Walk as part of the Fourth of July weekend activities on July 1. Hundreds of runners and walkers and some with pets gathered in front of the Embrace building on South Avon Avenue where the race started and finished.
The first to finish for the men was Mike Brown with an unofficial time of 16:30. The 19-year-old UW Stevens Point student is no stranger to success as he was a conference leading distance runner for Butternut High School and continues to run in college. This was Brown’s fourth Spirit of America race.
