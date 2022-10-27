As part of the Great American Outdoors Act infrastructure maintenance funding, the 187-01.8 bridge (on FR187 Mineral Lake Road, where it crosses the Brunsweiler River) is scheduled for replacement starting the week of Oct. 24, according to a press release from Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest main office in Rhinelander. Travelers are advised to watch for the road closure at the bridge and choose available reroutes.

Available reroutes include FR198 and FR387. The Beaver Lake Campground and Morgan Falls and St. Peter’s Dome Recreation Area can be accessed by Forest Road 187 (Mineral Lake Road) from the North or by Forest Road 198 (Beaver Lake Road) from the West. Using the Great Divide District Motor Vehicle Use Map available on-line at the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest website or smartphone apps like Avenza are recommended for those unfamiliar with the area.

