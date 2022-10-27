...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM
CDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
waves 1 to 3 ft expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Superior.
* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 1 PM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Conditions may become hazardous for small
craft Friday evening over the Outer Apostle Islands. Another
Small Craft Advisory may eventually be needed.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
As part of the Great American Outdoors Act infrastructure maintenance funding, the 187-01.8 bridge (on FR187 Mineral Lake Road, where it crosses the Brunsweiler River) is scheduled for replacement starting the week of Oct. 24, according to a press release from Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest main office in Rhinelander. Travelers are advised to watch for the road closure at the bridge and choose available reroutes.
Available reroutes include FR198 and FR387. The Beaver Lake Campground and Morgan Falls and St. Peter’s Dome Recreation Area can be accessed by Forest Road 187 (Mineral Lake Road) from the North or by Forest Road 198 (Beaver Lake Road) from the West. Using the Great Divide District Motor Vehicle Use Map available on-line at the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest website or smartphone apps like Avenza are recommended for those unfamiliar with the area.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.