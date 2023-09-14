...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE...In Minnesota, North St. Louis, Northern Cook and Lake,
Central St. Louis, Southern Lake and Southern Cook Counties.
In Wisconsin, Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland, Iron, Burnett,
Washburn, Sawyer and Price Counties. This includes the Tribal
Lands of the Bad River Reservation, the Grand Portage
Reservation, the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation, the
northwestern area of the Lac du Flambeau Band, the St. Croix
Band in Burnett County, the Red Cliff Band and the Bois Forte
Band, Nett Lake and, Lake Vermilion areas.
* WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&
Dawn Heikkinen, of Prentice, holds a Mustikkapirakka (Finnish blueberry custard pie) that was among the pies auctioned at “A Country Afternoon’ in Brantwood on Sept. 9, 2023. The pie sale was part of the fundraising event to support the Knox Creek Heritage Center.
Seasoned auctioneer Scott Hueckmann, left, and Terry Wasti add some excitement to a successful pie auction under the roof of the new pavilion at the Knox Creek Heritage Center in Brantwood on Sept. 9, 2023.
Submitted photo
Rod Maki and June Johnson of Merrill perform as Finn Power in Brantwood on Sept. 9, 2023.
Submitted photo
The Crazy Quilters group with their display in the pole building during the “A Country Afternoon” event at the Knox Creek Heritage Center in Brantwood on Sept. 9, 2023.
Submitted photo
Submitted photo
Janet Helander, of Brantwood staffs the bake sale table with pulla and Finnish whole grain bread in the pole barn of the Knox Creek Heritage Center in Brantwood on Sept. 9, 2023.
Submitted photo
Volunteers serve hot dogs and brats at the Knox Creek Historical Society's "A County Afternoon' fundraiser in Brantwood on Sept. 9, 2023.
The Knox Creek Heritage Center in Brantwood hosted its annual “A Country Afternoon” on Sept. 9.
“The weather couldn’t have been better in early September with clear, sunny skies and perfect temperatures for our event,” said Kevin Wollemann, heritage center president. “It was wonderful to see our friends, neighbors and some newcomers coming to get in touch with their roots and commiserate once again.”
