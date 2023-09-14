The Knox Creek Heritage Center in Brantwood hosted its annual “A Country Afternoon” on Sept. 9.

“The weather couldn’t have been better in early September with clear, sunny skies and perfect temperatures for our event,” said Kevin Wollemann, heritage center president. “It was wonderful to see our friends, neighbors and some newcomers coming to get in touch with their roots and commiserate once again.”

  

