The Phillips, Chequamegon and Prentice high school varsity boys basketball teams are off to a sluggish start this season in the Marawood North Conference.

Chequamegon is 1-2 with a 74-40 conference win against Abbotsford on Dec. 1. The Eagles have also lost to Ladysmith 66-92, and a 51-73 loss to Marathon on Dec. 2.

