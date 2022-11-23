The Prentice High School Boys Basketball team opened the season with a 69-58 non-conference home win against Flambeau on Nov. 22. The Buccaneers take on Athens at home on Nov. 29.

Chequamegon lost its season opener 92-66 at Ladysmith. The Eagles will play next at Abbotsford on Nov. 29.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments