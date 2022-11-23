Play gets physical under the basket between Prentice center Ashton Makovsky (34) and Flambeau guard Ty Heikkinen (1), as Phillips forward Kal Esterholm (24) and three other Flambeau guards move in. The Buccaneers won the Nov. 22 non-conference season opener at home 69-58.
Prentice High School guard Ty Heikkinen (1) heads to the basket with Prentice center Ashton Makovsky (34) screening Flambeau defenders. The Buccaneers won the Nov. 22 non-conference season opener at home 69-58.
Prentice High School forward Layne Blomberg (0) goes for the basket against four Flambeau defenders. The Buccaneers won the Nov. 22 non-conference season opener at home 69-58.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Prentice High School forward Layne Blomberg (0) tries to send a rebound into the basket with a Flambeau defender nearby. The Buccaneers won the Nov. 22 non-conference season opener at home 69-58.
