Phillips Lanes
Week 24
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THURSDAY... ...HEAVY FREEZING SPRAY WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...For the Heavy Freezing Spray Warning, heavy freezing spray at a rate of 2 cm per hour or greater may rapidly accumulate on vessels. For the Gale Warning, northeast winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and waves 12 to 17 ft. * WHERE...Sand Island to Bayfield WI, Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI and Outer Apostle Islands Beyond 5 NM from Mainland. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in heavy freezing spray is hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic components inoperative. Rapid ice accretion on decks and superstructures may result in a catastrophic loss of stability. Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should prepare for dangerous accumulation of ice on their vessel. If possible, remain in port, avoid the warning area or conduct mitigation. Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THURSDAY... ...HEAVY FREEZING SPRAY WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...For the Heavy Freezing Spray Warning, heavy freezing spray at a rate of 2 cm per hour or greater may rapidly accumulate on vessels. For the Gale Warning, northeast winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and waves 12 to 17 ft. * WHERE...Sand Island to Bayfield WI, Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI and Outer Apostle Islands Beyond 5 NM from Mainland. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in heavy freezing spray is hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic components inoperative. Rapid ice accretion on decks and superstructures may result in a catastrophic loss of stability. Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should prepare for dangerous accumulation of ice on their vessel. If possible, remain in port, avoid the warning area or conduct mitigation. Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 11 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...In Minnesota, Pine County. In Wisconsin, Burnett, Washburn, Sawyer and Price Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation and the Mille Lacs Band, Hinckley and, Lena Lake areas. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Thursday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 11 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...In Minnesota, Pine County. In Wisconsin, Burnett, Washburn, Sawyer and Price Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation and the Mille Lacs Band, Hinckley and, Lena Lake areas. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Thursday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&
Phillips Lanes
Week 24
(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.