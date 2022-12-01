Phillips Lanes
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 AM CST FRIDAY... ...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and waves 1 to 4 ft expected. For the Gale Watch, west winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and waves 6 to 9 ft possible. * WHERE...Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI and Outer Apostle Islands Beyond 5 NM from Mainland. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 4 PM this afternoon to 8 AM CST Friday. For the Gale Watch, from Friday evening through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves. &&
