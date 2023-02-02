...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
waves 2 to 5 ft.
* WHERE...Port Wing to Sand Island WI, Sand Island to Bayfield
WI, Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI and Outer Apostle Islands
Beyond 5 NM from Mainland.
* WHEN...Until 4 AM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO NOON CST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
40 below zero.
* WHERE...In Minnesota, Pine County. In Wisconsin, Douglas,
Bayfield, Ashland, Iron, Burnett, Washburn, Sawyer and Price
Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff
Band, the Bad River Reservation, the Lac Courte Oreilles
Reservation and the Mille Lacs Band, Hinckley and, Lena Lake
areas.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
