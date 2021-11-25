Tuesday Night Ladies

Phillips Lanes

Nov. 16

Team W L

Phillips Lanes 171.5 92.5

Harbor View 141.5 122.5

T2 Racing 132 132

Sandtrap Bar & Grill 129.5 135.5

Corner Connection 109.5 154.5

Heindl-Nismgrern F.H. 109 156

High Scr Game – team

Phillips Lanes 660

Sandtrap Bar & Grill 596

Corner Connection 555

High Hcp Game – team

Phillips Lanes 823

Corner Connection 805

Sandtrap Bar & Grill 794

High Scr Game – player

Jackie Graan 202

Diane Hughes 179

Dawn Kelly 177

High Hcp Game - player

Diane Hughes 227

Dawn Kelly 222

Brenda Marsh 219

High Scr Series – team

Phillips Lanes 1874

Sandtrap Bar & Grill 1725

Heindl-Nismgrern F.H. 1421

High Hcp Series – team

Phillips Lanes 2363

Sandtrap Bar & Grill 2319

T2 Racing 2222

High Scr Series – player

Jackie Graan 571

Dawn Kelly 495

Deann Harbison 482

High Hcp Series – player

Dawn Kelly 630

Deann Harbison 608

Jenny Overby 591

