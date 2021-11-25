Tuesday Night Ladies
Phillips Lanes
Nov. 16
Team W L
Phillips Lanes 171.5 92.5
Harbor View 141.5 122.5
T2 Racing 132 132
Sandtrap Bar & Grill 129.5 135.5
Corner Connection 109.5 154.5
Heindl-Nismgrern F.H. 109 156
High Scr Game – team
Phillips Lanes 660
Sandtrap Bar & Grill 596
Corner Connection 555
High Hcp Game – team
Phillips Lanes 823
Corner Connection 805
Sandtrap Bar & Grill 794
High Scr Game – player
Jackie Graan 202
Diane Hughes 179
Dawn Kelly 177
High Hcp Game - player
Diane Hughes 227
Dawn Kelly 222
Brenda Marsh 219
High Scr Series – team
Phillips Lanes 1874
Sandtrap Bar & Grill 1725
Heindl-Nismgrern F.H. 1421
High Hcp Series – team
Phillips Lanes 2363
Sandtrap Bar & Grill 2319
T2 Racing 2222
High Scr Series – player
Jackie Graan 571
Dawn Kelly 495
Deann Harbison 482
High Hcp Series – player
Dawn Kelly 630
Deann Harbison 608
Jenny Overby 591
