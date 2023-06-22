The Solberg Lake summer water levels are approximately 3 inches below normal due to lack of rainfall, according to a June 22 press release from David Kempen, the Price County dams superintendent. Lower lake levels may expose navigation hazards. Water recreation enthusiasts should be aware of more obstructions if lake levels continue to drop.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has also informed Kempen of low water levels to the stream below Solberg Dam due to the reduced water discharge from the Solberg Dam. In the interest of sustaining aquatic life in the stream a DNR directive will require Price County to release the minimum amount of water possible from the Solberg Lake impoundment to the stream below.

  

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments