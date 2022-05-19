A son, Tucker Hynek, born May 3, 2022 at Aspirus Birthing Center in Medford, to Jamie and Amos Hynek, of Hawkins. Tucker weighed 7 pounds, 1 ounce at birth and was 20 1/2 inches long.

Tucker has one brother, Gerit, and one sister, Tala. Grandparents are Juli and Pete Anderson of McFarland; Randy Hynek, of Janesville; and Randy and Sue Krenz, of Madison.

