A DAUGHTER, Silvia Eileen Gotz, born April 5, 2023 to Brittney and Isaiah Gotz, of Park Falls, at Marshfield Medical Center, Minocqua.

A SON, Cameron Alex Bowman, born April 6, 2023 to Kate and Brian Bowman, of Woodruff, at Marshfield Medical Center, Minocqua.

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

