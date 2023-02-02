Archer Jon Bay

A son, Archer Jon Bay, born at 5:10 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022 at Marshfield Medical Center-Minocqua, to parents Brandon and Samantha Bay, of Park Falls. Archer joins proud siblings Hadley and Carson at home. Grandparents are Jon and Mary Patterson, and Tom and Kathy Bay, all of Park Falls.

