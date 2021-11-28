PARK FALLS — The Small Business Saturday event, sponsored by the Park Falls Area Chamber of Commerce on Saturday, was a huge success, according to the participating shop owners who reported good in-store traffic and sales.
Of the businesses visited, Sweet Brew, Packerland Plus, True Value Hardware and The Silly Goose, all independently owned stores located along the Wisconsin 13 corridor within the city limits, reported a steady stream of customers throughout the day. True Value staff members said the punch cards provided by the chamber were widely used by shoppers — although the holiday parade, tree lighting, music and hot chocolate all added to the community spirit that attracted the crowds.
Downtown stores, including Kayla’s Kitchen & Closet, Patchouli Garden, Glamour Gals Closet and Times to Treasure reported a good flow of business with both existing customers and new ones who were browsing and buying. Kathy Wilson at Times to Treasure felt Black Friday sales were well above average too.
“We had several repeat customers,” she said. “They came in Friday and were back on Saturday.”
Brandon Bablick at Kayla’s Kitchen thought the free movie, “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” shown at Park Theatre and sponsored by Wojcieszak’s Resort east of Park Falls, brought many people into the downtown area. In addition to the movie, the theater offered concession specials and a backdrop for photo ops.
“There were lots of people taking their kids into the theater for the movie,” Bablick said.
The store experienced an uptick in food and drink orders as well as a good number of shoppers in the clothing portion of the store during the Saturday event, he said.
Second Avenue was completely lined with vehicles during the movie and shopping hours Saturday.
Business owners felt there were several possible reasons for the good turnout. The owners mention the punch cards for a chance to win prizes from supporting businesses, the good weather, people in town for the nine-day gun deer hunting season or Thanksgiving weekend, the prospect of good deals close at hand, or folks just wanting to get out and shop local.
Regardless of the reason, the owners said it was a successful day for the independently-owned stores participating. It was also a testament to the hard work of chamber organizers, member stores and volunteer board members, they said.
The day concluded with a late afternoon parade with many spectators lining the route down 2nd Avenue from Peace Lutheran Church to Division Street and then to Triangle Park. Kwik Trip offered free hot cocoa and pastries in the pavilion at the park while Chequamegon High School’s Madrigal Singers entertained the large crowd with songs of the season.
The evening’s finale was the lighting of the community Christmas Tree.
