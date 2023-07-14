PHILLIPS — A crowd gathered to watch the Culpepper & Merriweather Circus crew raise the big top at the Price County Fairgrounds on Friday, July 14. The work, which included two main poles, dozens of side poles and 110 guide stakes, was in preparation for the two performances at 5:30 and 7 p.m.

The raising took about 30 minutes and then the Leo Acton, the circus clown donned his regular clothes to bring the crowd on a tour of the circus to meet the animals, trainers and performers.

  

