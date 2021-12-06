Bending Santa's ear

At right, Payton Vojtech, 9, of Phillips, tells Santa what she wants for Christmas on Friday at UCreate Studio in downtown Phillips. Quintin Weden, 8, at left, anxiously awaits his turn to talk with Santa before the three head outside for the annual holiday parade and tree lighting.

 Tom LaVenture / PCR

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

