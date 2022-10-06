Devin and Caitlynn

Butternut senior runner Devin Canik, left with his ninth place varsity boys ribbon, and freshman runner Caitlynn BeBeau with her first place varsity girls following the Coperud Race on Sept. 29 at the Lake Superior View Golf Course in Washburn.

WASHBURN — Butternut High School freshman Caitlynn BeBeau won her second Indianhead Conference cross country race by taking first among individual runners in the second varsity girls race with a time of 22:49.7 at the Coperud Race on Sept. 29 at the Lake Superior View Golf Course in Washburn.

BeBeau was in front from the start of the race and had already built about a 20 second lead over the rest of the group by the half-mile mark, according to the school report. She never looked back and went on to secure her second conference victory. There are three conference meets this season for the high school girls.

