The Northwoods Bass League held its annual Labor Day tournament on the Phillips Chain of Lakes on Sept. 5. The eight hour tournament attracted 10 teams of anglers.

Despite a cool start to the day, the participants fished under mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures. Many of the anglers found the fishing to be pretty good and brought a total of 43 bass to the scales, which included 22 smallmouth and 21 largemouth bass.

