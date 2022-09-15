...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Easterly winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
waves 3 to 4 ft.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Superior.
* WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
The top three teams of the Northwoods Bass League’s Labor Day tournament on the Phillips Chain of Lakes. At left, Dave and Daisha Dearhamer, first place; Gary Slagle and Art Reinhardt, second place; and Glen Balsavich and John Draxler, third place.
Submitted photo
Daisha Dearhamer with two of the smallmouth bass that helped her and her dad take first place in the Northwoods Bass League’s Labor Day tournament on the Phillips Chain of Lakes
The Northwoods Bass League held its annual Labor Day tournament on the Phillips Chain of Lakes on Sept. 5. The eight hour tournament attracted 10 teams of anglers.
Despite a cool start to the day, the participants fished under mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures. Many of the anglers found the fishing to be pretty good and brought a total of 43 bass to the scales, which included 22 smallmouth and 21 largemouth bass.
