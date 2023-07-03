PHILLIPS — Elk Lake Park was filled with young and old for Fourth of July weekend activities, from the Spirit of America 5K Fun Run and youth basketball tournaments to arts and crafts and the annual rodeo. The Echoes of Camp Randall really got the crowd going on July 1 at Elk Lake Park with all of the traditional and uniquely University of Wisconsin marching band favorites that the complete Badger Band plays in Madison.

Mark Damkot, a trumpet player from West Bend, who just graduated after four years with the University of Wisconsin-Madison Marching Band, said he and other current and graduating members perform their famous “5th Quarter” music for communities around the state as a way of reaching new audiences. Echoes of Camp Randall play the classic polkas and marching songs that most people know from Camp Randall’s “5th Quarter” performances.

  

