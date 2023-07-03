University of Wisconsin Badger Band trumpeters Olivia Neils, Daniel Goldsworthy, Walter Smith, Eliana Cook and Mark Damkot, sing "Oh, Lord It's Hard To Be Humble," as part of Echoes of Camp Randall, during Fourth of July weekend activities at Elk Lake Park on July 1, 2023.
Echoes of Camp Randall, which are members of the University of Wisconsin Badger Marching Band, perform some of their “5th Quarter” performance as part of Fourth of July weekend activities at Elk Lake Park on July 1, 2023.
People get into the spirit by dancing to the Beer Barrel Polka as played by Echoes of Camp Randall, which are members of the University of Wisconsin Badger Marching Band, perform some of their “5th Quarter” performance as part of Fourth of July weekend activities at Elk Lake Park on July 1, 2023.
Trombonists' Brandon Witek, right, Jane Calier on the ground, and one other at left, perform with Echoes of Camp Randall, which are members of the University of Wisconsin Badger Marching Band, perform some of their “5th Quarter” performance as part of Fourth of July weekend activities at Elk Lake Park on July 1, 2023.
Will Hise, a fourth year bass drummer at the University of Wisconsin, performs with Echoes of Camp Randall, which are members of the UW Badger Marching Band, and are playing some of their “5th Quarter” performance as part of Fourth of July weekend activities at Elk Lake Park on July 1, 2023.
Trombonists' Jane Calier, left, Brandon Witek, right, and one other perform with Echoes of Camp Randall, which are members of the University of Wisconsin Badger Marching Band, perform some of their “5th Quarter” performance as part of Fourth of July weekend activities at Elk Lake Park on July 1, 2023. Sophomore trumpeter Walter Smith looks for dance partners in the crowd in back.
Ben Seeger, left, a senior tuba player with the University of Wisconsin Badger Band, performs with Art Burkart, of Phillips, a UW alumnus who played trumpet for the Badger Band from 1984-89. Both are performing with Echoes of Camp Randall, which are members of the UW Badger Band, who performed some of their “5th Quarter” performance as part of Fourth of July weekend activities at Elk Lake Park on July 1, 2023.
Junior trumpeter Daniel Goldsworthy of the University of Wisconsin Badger Band, performs “5th Quarter” music as part of Echoes of Camp Randall, which are members of the UW Badger Band, during Fourth of July weekend activities at Elk Lake Park on July 1, 2023.
University of Wisconsin Badger Band trumpeters Daniel Goldsworthy and Walter Smith, along with tuba player and UW alumnus Art Burkart, of Phillips, perform as Echoes of Camp Randall, during Fourth of July weekend activities at Elk Lake Park on July 1, 2023.
Walter Smith, a University of Wisconsin Badger Band trumpeter, performs with Echoes of Camp Randall, which is comprised of band members who performed some of the “5th Quarter” performance as part of Fourth of July weekend activities at Elk Lake Park on July 1, 2023.
University of Wisconsin Badger Band trumpeters Olivia Neils, Daniel Goldsworthy, Walter Smith, Eliana Cook and Mark Damkot, sing "Oh, Lord It's Hard To Be Humble," as part of Echoes of Camp Randall, during Fourth of July weekend activities at Elk Lake Park on July 1, 2023.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Echoes of Camp Randall, which are members of the University of Wisconsin Badger Marching Band, perform some of their “5th Quarter” performance as part of Fourth of July weekend activities at Elk Lake Park on July 1, 2023.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Kids of all ages competed in a day of 3-on-3 basketball tournaments as part of Fourth of July weekend activities at Elk Lake Park on July 1, 2023.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
People of all ages have fun with the Phillips Children's Museum games as part of Fourth of July weekend activities at Elk Lake Park on July 1, 2023.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
People get into the spirit by dancing to the Beer Barrel Polka as played by Echoes of Camp Randall, which are members of the University of Wisconsin Badger Marching Band, perform some of their “5th Quarter” performance as part of Fourth of July weekend activities at Elk Lake Park on July 1, 2023.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Trombonists' Brandon Witek, right, Jane Calier on the ground, and one other at left, perform with Echoes of Camp Randall, which are members of the University of Wisconsin Badger Marching Band, perform some of their “5th Quarter” performance as part of Fourth of July weekend activities at Elk Lake Park on July 1, 2023.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Will Hise, a fourth year bass drummer at the University of Wisconsin, performs with Echoes of Camp Randall, which are members of the UW Badger Marching Band, and are playing some of their “5th Quarter” performance as part of Fourth of July weekend activities at Elk Lake Park on July 1, 2023.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Trombonists' Jane Calier, left, Brandon Witek, right, and one other perform with Echoes of Camp Randall, which are members of the University of Wisconsin Badger Marching Band, perform some of their “5th Quarter” performance as part of Fourth of July weekend activities at Elk Lake Park on July 1, 2023. Sophomore trumpeter Walter Smith looks for dance partners in the crowd in back.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Ben Seeger, left, a senior tuba player with the University of Wisconsin Badger Band, performs with Art Burkart, of Phillips, a UW alumnus who played trumpet for the Badger Band from 1984-89. Both are performing with Echoes of Camp Randall, which are members of the UW Badger Band, who performed some of their “5th Quarter” performance as part of Fourth of July weekend activities at Elk Lake Park on July 1, 2023.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Junior trumpeter Daniel Goldsworthy of the University of Wisconsin Badger Band, performs “5th Quarter” music as part of Echoes of Camp Randall, which are members of the UW Badger Band, during Fourth of July weekend activities at Elk Lake Park on July 1, 2023.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
University of Wisconsin Badger Band trumpeters Daniel Goldsworthy and Walter Smith, along with tuba player and UW alumnus Art Burkart, of Phillips, perform as Echoes of Camp Randall, during Fourth of July weekend activities at Elk Lake Park on July 1, 2023.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
UW alumnus Art Burkart, of Phillips, performs on tuba with Echoes of Camp Randall, during Fourth of July weekend activities at Elk Lake Park on July 1, 2023.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
UW alumni Art and Tracie Burkart, of Phillips, prior to the Echoes of Camp Randall performance they helped make happed for Fourth of July weekend activities at Elk Lake Park on July 1, 2023.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
A gyros vendor gets busy at lunchtime July 1, 2023 during Fourth of July weekend activities at Elk Lake Park.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Walter Smith, a University of Wisconsin Badger Band trumpeter, performs with Echoes of Camp Randall, which is comprised of band members who performed some of the “5th Quarter” performance as part of Fourth of July weekend activities at Elk Lake Park on July 1, 2023.
PHILLIPS — Elk Lake Park was filled with young and old for Fourth of July weekend activities, from the Spirit of America 5K Fun Run and youth basketball tournaments to arts and crafts and the annual rodeo. The Echoes of Camp Randall really got the crowd going on July 1 at Elk Lake Park with all of the traditional and uniquely University of Wisconsin marching band favorites that the complete Badger Band plays in Madison.
Mark Damkot, a trumpet player from West Bend, who just graduated after four years with the University of Wisconsin-Madison Marching Band, said he and other current and graduating members perform their famous “5th Quarter” music for communities around the state as a way of reaching new audiences. Echoes of Camp Randall play the classic polkas and marching songs that most people know from Camp Randall’s “5th Quarter” performances.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.