FILE - An above ground section of Enbridge's Line 5 at the Mackinaw City, Mich., pump station sits on Oct. 7, 2016. Attorneys for a Wisconsin Native American tribe are set to argue Thursday, May 18, 2023, that a federal judge should order an energy company to shut down an oil pipeline the tribe says is at immediate risk of being exposed by erosion and rupturing on reservation land.
FILE - Pipeline used to carry crude oil sits at the Superior, Wis., terminal of Enbridge Energy, June 29, 2018. Attorneys for a Wisconsin Native American tribe are set to argue Thursday, May 18, 2023, that a federal judge should order an energy company to shut down an oil pipeline the tribe says is at immediate risk of being exposed by erosion and rupturing on reservation land.
AP Photo/John Flesher, File
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Attorneys for a Wisconsin Native American tribe are set to argue Thursday that a federal judge should order an energy company to shut down an oil pipeline that the tribe says is at immediate risk of being exposed by erosion and rupturing on reservation land.
The Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa asked U.S. District Judge William Conley last week to issue an emergency ruling forcing Enbridge to shut down the Line 5 pipeline after large chunks of riverbank running alongside it were washed away by the river in northern Wisconsin.
