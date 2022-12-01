PARK FALLS — Mayor Michael Bablick formally announced at Monday’s Park Falls Common Council meeting that he would not seek reelection as in the April 4, 2023 Spring Election.

Bablic said he was “deeply grateful” to have served as mayor for the past four years and has found the experience to be “enormously challenging” but equally “rewarding.”

