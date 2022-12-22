WAUSAU (Dec. 14, 2022) — Driveways and walkways coated in a thick blanket of snow wait for people to reach for their shovels and start what most consider a dreaded chore.

As big winter storms leave a number of Midwesterners with several inches of snow to clear, many will find themselves removing pounds of snow this year. However, this annual task can put some at risk of a heart attack.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments