AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary

AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary Phillips Post 50 President Dolores Gradinjan and her granddaughter Ashlyn Kropp with the supplies that were purchased with recycling money for the Ronald McDonald House. Supplies were also purchased and delivered to the Cattail Lodge, which is a home where cancer patients may stay while they receive treatment at Marshfield Hospital.

 Submitted photo

PHILLIPS — During the month of October, the AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary Phillips Post 50 were very busy working on one of their many community projects to benefit veterans programs and institutions around Wisconsin.

The Auxiliary recently delivered two large trailer loads of aluminum cans to the nearby recycling center. As in the past, the Auxiliary used the money collected from the cans to purchase items listed on the Ronald McDonald House and Cattail Lodge wish lists.

