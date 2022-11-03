...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...South winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and waves
2 to 4 ft.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI, Port Wing to
Sand Island WI, Sand Island to Bayfield WI, Oak Point to Saxon
Harbor WI and Outer Apostle Islands Beyond 5 NM from Mainland.
* WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary Phillips Post 50 President Dolores Gradinjan and her granddaughter Ashlyn Kropp with the supplies that were purchased with recycling money for the Ronald McDonald House. Supplies were also purchased and delivered to the Cattail Lodge, which is a home where cancer patients may stay while they receive treatment at Marshfield Hospital.
PHILLIPS — During the month of October, the AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary Phillips Post 50 were very busy working on one of their many community projects to benefit veterans programs and institutions around Wisconsin.
The Auxiliary recently delivered two large trailer loads of aluminum cans to the nearby recycling center. As in the past, the Auxiliary used the money collected from the cans to purchase items listed on the Ronald McDonald House and Cattail Lodge wish lists.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.