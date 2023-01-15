...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO NOON CST
MONDAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of
up to one inch and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an
inch. Highest ice accumulations in Iron and Ashland Counties are
expected south of WI state highway 77.
* WHERE...Ashland, Iron and Price Counties. This includes the
Tribal Lands of the Bad River Reservation.
* WHEN...From 4 AM to noon CST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Precipitation is expected to continue
through the day Monday and into Monday night. Afternoon temps
will be warming above freezing and any freezing rain/snow will
be transitioning to all rain. A glaze of ice may be possible for
the evening commute along with light snow accumulations.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
The Athens High School Varsity Boys Basketball team sits alone on top of the Marawood North Conference. The team is riding a six game win streak and has a 10-2 overall record and 7-1 in the conference.
The most recent win was a 69-59 home game against Prentice on Jan. 13. The Buccaneers played a good game and outscored Athens 38-34 in the second half but it wasn’t enough to overcome a 35-21 first half deficit.
