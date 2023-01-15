The Athens High School Varsity Boys Basketball team sits alone on top of the Marawood North Conference. The team is riding a six game win streak and has a 10-2 overall record and 7-1 in the conference.

The most recent win was a 69-59 home game against Prentice on Jan. 13. The Buccaneers played a good game and outscored Athens 38-34 in the second half but it wasn’t enough to overcome a 35-21 first half deficit.

