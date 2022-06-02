Current and former staff and residents of Aspirus Pleasant View join the Sawallish family on May 25, in dedicating a plaque in memory of Wayne Sawallish, who served as administrator from 1981 to 2004, and who passed away in 2021. In front, from left, resident Joyce Bacholl, Dorothy Sawallish, a resident and 101 year old mother of Wayne; resident Anna Mae Bleck, and staff members Sheri Vanish and Lisa Radtke. In back, from left, staff members Stacy Esterholm and Courtney Carlson, Administrator Tom Kaster, Stacy Sawallish-Adkins and Trevor Sawallish, who are Wayne’s daughter and son; staff members Ann Boehm, Teri Henderson and Stacy Pomeroy, former Pleasant View nurse Lou Bishop, and staff member Nichole Johnson.
PHILLIPS — A former Pleasant View nursing home administrator was honored posthumously with a plaque on May 25, in a heart-filled ceremony from co-workers who offered endless examples of selflessness and caring.
Wayne Sawallish served as Pleasant View administrator from 1981 to 2004. His sudden passing at age 82 in November 2021, prompted many former co-workers and residents to ask that something be done to memorialize him.
