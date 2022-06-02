PHILLIPS — A former Pleasant View nursing home administrator was honored posthumously with a plaque on May 25, in a heart-filled ceremony from co-workers who offered endless examples of selflessness and caring.

Wayne Sawallish served as Pleasant View administrator from 1981 to 2004. His sudden passing at age 82 in November 2021, prompted many former co-workers and residents to ask that something be done to memorialize him.

