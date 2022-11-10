PHILLIPS — Band and choir students from Chequamegon, Phillips, Prentice and Rib Lake high schools performed in concert at the 2022 Marawood All-Conference Music Festival on Nov. 1 at Phillips High School.

The guest conductor was Dr. Teryl Dobbs, professor and chair of music education at UW-Madison. Twenty students from Price County schools were part of the band including Tonya Dul, Trinity Howes, Audrina Morris, Nolan Niehoff, Michelle Rodriguez and Renardo Salvador of Chequamegon High School; Alec Bjork, Kinley Fischer, Nick Kaska, Hayden Sokolowski, Iliana Winter of Phillips High School; Logan Geiger, Emilie Hallstrand and James Rhody of Prentice High School; and Michael Borchardt, Leah Chmielowiec, Leah Hoffland, Anna Martin, Ben Peterson and Rhonnie Jo Scheithauer of Rib Lake High School.

