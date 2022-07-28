Members of area fire departments take part in an advanced vehicle extrication training at Fifield Fire Department No. 1 on July 23. The mock crash scenes are designed to provide first responders with realistic training.
Special advanced vehicle extrication equipment is ready for members of area fire departments train with on July 23 at Fifield Fire Department No. 1. The mock crash scenes are designed to provide first responders with realistic training.
A firefighter practices crash scene response techniques during an advanced vehicle extrication training for area fire departments on July 23 at Fifield Fire Department No. 1. The mock crash scenes are designed to provide first responders with realistic training.
A mock crash scene is prepared to train first responders in advanced vehicle extrication on July 23 at Fifield Fire Department No. 1. Area fire departments were on hand to participate in the realistic training scenarios.
PHOTO BY THOMAS NICHOLLS
PHOTO BY THOMAS NICHOLLS
FIFIELD — Area firefighters received advanced vehicle extrication training in an all-day event at the Fifield Fire Hall on July 23.
The training was sponsored by the Fifield Fire Department and SAFE (Safe and Fast Extrication), a non-profit organization dedicated to saving lives and reducing suffering of victims of vehicle crashes by bringing qualified, trained and certified rescue personnel to the scene of a crash.
