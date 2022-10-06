Jeff Hein, a newly published author living in Medford, will talk about his first book of historical fiction during a book signing at Phillips Public Library from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15. His book, “The Cimbri Appear,” will be the first of a five part series on what he said is an Iron Age topic that has received little attention in the fiction world.

Based on a true story, “The Cimbri Appear,” is a historical fiction novel set in 120 BC, according to the production materials. A cataclysmic tidal wave destroys the Jutland peninsula, home of the Cimbri, a Germanic tribe already in forced migration for two decades where they encounter hostile tribes, plagues and, the Roman Republic.

