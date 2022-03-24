PHILLIPS — Warm, sunny weather and the Phillips Sport, Home and Craft Show this past weekend was a sure sign of spring and brought out some of the biggest crowds ever, according to Scott Hahn, show owner and operator.

This is the 15th show in 17 years — with the past two years canceled for COVID-19, Hahn said. People were excited to be back with 37 vendors in 47 booths. This included 22 new and 15 returning businesses, he said.

