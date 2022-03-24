Riley Warda, 8, of Phillips, attempts to rope a calf at the Price County Rodeo booth on Sunday while visiting the Phillips Sport, Home and Craft Show at Phillips High School. Miss Rodeo Wisconsin 2022 Jessica Moor offers some tips on how to lasso and throw rope in her work to promote rodeo in Wisconsin.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Jessica Moor, Miss Rodeo Wisconsin 2022, at the Price County Rodeo booth on Sunday to promote rodeo at the Phillips Sport, Home and Craft Show at Phillips High School.
PHILLIPS — Warm, sunny weather and the Phillips Sport, Home and Craft Show this past weekend was a sure sign of spring and brought out some of the biggest crowds ever, according to Scott Hahn, show owner and operator.
This is the 15th show in 17 years — with the past two years canceled for COVID-19, Hahn said. People were excited to be back with 37 vendors in 47 booths. This included 22 new and 15 returning businesses, he said.
