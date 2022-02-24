It’s our beloved Birkie week (American Birkebeiner cross-country skiing race in Hayward) and many of us are expecting guests — skiing or not.
Certainly, you can prepare a hearty stew or two from scratch, using a slow cooker or multi-cooker, oven or soup pot, and a vast array of ingredients. But sometimes there’s not enough time to entertain AND enjoy the festivities.
Dry packaged soup mixes, although high in sodium, etc., can be lifesavers — especially if you add tons of fiber and nutrients to try to achieve some balance. A hearty accompaniment could be this simple focaccia, adapted from Byerly’s. Celebrate this beautiful season and good luck!
TORTILLA LENTIL STEW
1 (8-serving) package dry tortilla soup mix (such as Bear Creek brand)
1. Bring 8 to 10 cups of water to a boil in a large soup pot or Dutch oven. Whisk in the soup mixture and simmer uncovered for about 10 minutes.
2. At this point, add the soup to a large slow cooker, along with the lentils. Set on high and cook until lentils are tender. Stir in the beans and fresh kale and spinach and cook on low for a few hours. Add more water as needed for desired consistency, and fresh ground pepper or hot sauce to taste.
3. Garnish as desired and serve with freshly baked focaccia. Serves about 10-12.
FOCACCIA
1 (1-pound) loaf frozen whole wheat or white bread dough, thawed
1/2 cup freshly grated parmesan, asiago or pecorino romano cheese
cracked black or white pepper to taste
1. Grease a 10-by-15-inch jellyroll pan. Stretch and press bread dough to fit the pan. With your fingers, poke deep holes in the dough at 1 inch intervals. Spread garlic and olive oil evenly over the dough; sprinkle with cheese and pepper.
2. Let rise in a warm place until it doubles in size, about 30 minutes. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.
3. Bake until browned, about 18-20 minutes. Cut into 2-by-3 1/2-inch pieces and serve immediately.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.