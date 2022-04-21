Faux steak

A Grilled Greek Eggplant dish as a delicious meat substitute.

 Photo by Ann Noble

Well, it seems that yes, you can.

This adapted recipe from “The Pioneer Woman,” turns a slab of eggplant into a simply delicious, fresh and flavorful side dish, sandwich filling or vegetarian entrée.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments