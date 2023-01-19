Ann Noble

Ann Noble

I’m sharing more soup recipes because January is National Soup Month, and well, they’re delicious!

This first recipe is adapted from the “12 Tomatoes” blog. In addition to being a fabulous soup, it shows off and shines as a tasty pasta sauce, ladled over chicken, beef, veal or pork cutlets, polenta, mashed potatoes, hash browns or any variety of rice. I’m tempted to call it my “mother sauce” — a very versatile, comforting and hearty enhancement to so many dishes.

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments