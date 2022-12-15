Baking from scratch is always a labor of love. Now is probably the time to spend money on a long list of ingredients and make the extra effort for those you care about.

This delicious treat is a King Arthur Flour baking contest winning recipe, from an Indiana county fair several years ago. Sweet, salty, crunchy, chocolate, peanut butter, peanuts and pretzels — what’s not to appreciate as a gift or simply a holiday indulgence?

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments