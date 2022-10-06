There are several types of eggplant, all very nutritious, low in calories and sodium, plus high in fiber, potassium and B vitamins. They are in season, versatile, and just waiting for your attempts at creativity and culinary experimentation.

For a favorite Italian comfort entree classic, I was glad to discover and adapt this much simpler baked (versus fried) method from a couple of blogs. You thankfully can get the delicious authentic flavors with much less effort and calories. Eggplant is used in many cuisines — give it a try soon!

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

