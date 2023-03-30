Maybe you’re planning a party to watch the upcoming NCAA basketball tournament games with a crowd, or just grazing on appetizers with a few folks. Here’s a couple of buffet offerings to make ahead.

Everyone in the south seems to have their version of pimento cheese, one as good as another. This simple, family-friendly version was inspired by recipes found in Savannah and Charleston. It makes a large quantity, keeps well for several days in the refrigerator, and is very good served with a variety of fresh crudité, party bread slices, whole grain crackers or pita chips. The delicious Reuben dip should probably have been included in my St. Patrick’s Day column two weeks ago, but it’s great with many of the same dippers as the cheese dip and always a popular hot dip on a munchie buffet. Go teams!!

