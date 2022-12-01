Ann Noble

Ann Noble

I love to bring special baked goods for hostess gifts and spread some homemade cheer during the holidays. Popular options include cookies, brittles, chocolate bark, candied nuts, popcorn and jams, etc.

Both of these simple and delicious treats contain nutritious cranberries and nuts, in addition to pumpkin and warm spices. If you wish, bake in small baking pans, adjusting the time in the oven and creatively wrap in festive bags or decorative boxes or containers — making everyone happy!

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments