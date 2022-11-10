...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY
THIS MORNING...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO
MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northeast winds 20 to 30 kt with
gusts up to 35 kt and waves 8 to 13 ft expected. For the Small
Craft Advisory, northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to
30 kt and waves 5 to 8 ft.
* WHERE...Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 AM this morning to
midnight CST tonight. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 6 AM
CST early this morning.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
It makes sense to stock up on fresh cranberries this time of year for the upcoming holidays and beyond. Cranberries are as delicious in savory dishes as they are in desserts, and now is the time to add this superfood to the menu and use in homemade gifts from your kitchen.
These nutritious tart red berries keep well in the refrigerator for six weeks and in the freezer for up to a year, and they are rich in heart-healthy antioxidants, vitamins and fiber. This versatile chutney recipe, adapted from New York City chef Eric Ripert is a good condiment to have around for sauces, side dishes and appetizers for the holidays and beyond (some suggestions are noted below).
