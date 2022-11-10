Ann Noble

It makes sense to stock up on fresh cranberries this time of year for the upcoming holidays and beyond. Cranberries are as delicious in savory dishes as they are in desserts, and now is the time to add this superfood to the menu and use in homemade gifts from your kitchen.

These nutritious tart red berries keep well in the refrigerator for six weeks and in the freezer for up to a year, and they are rich in heart-healthy antioxidants, vitamins and fiber. This versatile chutney recipe, adapted from New York City chef Eric Ripert is a good condiment to have around for sauces, side dishes and appetizers for the holidays and beyond (some suggestions are noted below).

