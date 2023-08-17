Hello friends,

I am guessing that it was probably exactly 40 years ago that two high school buddies and I paddled our canoes from near Wisconsin Dells to Lake Wisconsin near Lodi. Over the years I have done that trip about 15 times and this week I paddled from just south of the Dells to Hooker’s Resort, which is about six river miles above Lake Wisconsin. Naturally, I had my pups, Ruby and Red along for this three day journey.

  

