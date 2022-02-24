Hello friends,
There are some things that I am good at and many that I am not.
Spearing a sturgeon on Lake Winnebago is one of the things that I try hard at but except for one time about 15 years ago I always come home empty handed. I try hard, I really enjoy myself and it does not bother me a bit that I really stink at embedding my spear into an 80-pound dinosaur from the deep.
Friday, Feb. 11
High 41, Low 9
So here is my plan. This year I am alone. I am driving to Oshkosh, getting on the ice by South Side Ice/Yacht Club and will immerse myself for 48-hours in a city of spearing shacks. It is 2 p.m. with sleet and snow falling, and the wind is supposed to pick up to a sustained 20 mph by 4 p.m. I have a lot of work to do and of course I have my most loyal friend Ruby along.
The first job is physical and scary. I am going to cut a hole in the ice the size of a coffin with my Jiffy ice auger and my chainsaw which has a 20-inch bar. My plan was to first mark the entire outside edge of the hole with the auger, and then go down to about 16 inches while staying in dry ice. In my perfect world I would cut the final 4 inches with my Jonsered 2165.
A brief description: This is an extremely physical task while wearing chest waders and an error in cutting too deep with the auger results in the hole flooding, which means the saw end of this job is in the water. In the end I was soaked with sweat and had a block the size of a bathtub to push under the ice.
I decided to cut the block in half with the auger and twice had the experience of literally getting sucked into Winnebago by the 10-inch auger from leaning over so much. Both times I about filled my waders with something besides water as I worked out of my predicament.
I was proud as hell when the job was done, and I opened a can of beer as the wind hit gale force. I decided to turn my radio on while I built camp. Crapola, my batteries were dead.
I use my Eskimo Fatshack for spearing and as a living shelter. The 13-by-8 foot Fatshack pops up like a turkey blind and can really catch the wind. Of course, you also do not want to fall into the hole that you are setting it over.
I get the Fatshack up and spill my beer. The wind is my music and I decide to start running my four gas lines. The o\ne for my heater is a brand new Mr Buddy, my third one in 13 months. Another for my cookstove and two for my propane lights.
More bad luck as I realize I forgot all but one of my gas lines. Choices had to be made. My punishment was to make due with what I had.
Next, I had to put a 32-by-28 foot tarp on my shack so it would be dark inside. I used my truck as a wind block, but this was a gamble as it was very close to the coffin sized hole in the ice. I got the tarp on the shack and used the slush from my hole to hold it down.
I set up my kitchen, cot, enjoyed a PBR and cooked an excellent supper. The wind was so powerful that sleep was not my friend. It felt like I would be blown east to the Atlantic ocean in my Fatshack.
Saturday, Feb. 12
High 12, Low minus 6
Spearing hours are from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. I actually enjoy this even though I’ve seen just one sturgeon over 15-years — and it is dead. No one else around me got one this morning either. The Bornemann group that I have speared with for two years had similar luck over near Stockbridge. I should have been nearer to them because they are fun. But I figured I had better mix up this story, so I went to Oshkosh.
Sunday, Feb. 13
High 7, low minus 10
Once again today I was not presented with a shot and at 1 p.m. it was time to take down the shack and pack The Chevy Hotel. I had just started my task when I got a text from Hailey Bornemann and a great photo. Alicia Duffrin, who is from Fifield, was sitting with her husband Leon and she had thrown her spear into what would be a 71-pound sturgeon with just 15 minutes left in the spearing day.
Congrats Alicia and Leon, next year I will be back! Sunset
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.