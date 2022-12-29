Lexi Harris (22), a senior point guard for the Chequamegon Varsity Girls Basketball team, brings the ball down court in a Dec. 20 game against Tomahawk in Park Falls. Harris had shoulder surgery in the fall and is working through recovery with plans to play college ball in the fall.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Tom LaVenture / PCR
PARK FALLS — The outlook was hopeful but concerning just a few months ago but Lexi Harris has been rebounding from shoulder surgery well enough to get play time for Chequamegon varsity girls basketball — and has already committed to play college ball in the fall.
Harris, a senior defense player for the Eagles, who also played varsity football in the fall, injured her shoulder way back in her sophomore year playing basketball. She was able to manage with cortisone injections but the much needed surgery took place on Oct. 13 at Marshfield Medical Center-Minocqua.
