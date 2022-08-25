Seated at the Phillips Café on Aug. 15, 2022, from left, Vietnam War veterans Gary Hagmann of Park Falls, Dennis Marshall of Park Falls, Richard Brietzke of Brantwood, Gerald Schmeiser of Phillips, and AMVETS Auxiliary President Dolores Gradinjan. In back, from left, Auxiliary member Janet Morris of Butternut, American Legion member Len Cermak of Butternut, Auxiliary member Mae Mattison, American Legion Post 272 Commander Jerald Wegner, Auxiliary member Connie Wegner of Butternut, Vietnam War veterans Perry Reas of Butternut, Larry Kundinger of Park Falls, and Paul Precour of Phillips, who will travel on the Honor Flight as Jerry Schmeiser’s guardian. Not present for the photo is Vietnam War veteran Dale Meives of Phillips who will attend the Sept. 5 Honor Flight.
PHILLIPS — Six area veterans of the Vietnam War attended an Aug, 15 breakfast meeting of AMVETS Post 50 Phillip Ladies Auxiliary in Phillips, where they discussed the Never Forgotten Honor Flight trip to tour various war monuments of Washington D.C.
Each veteran received a lap size commemorative quilt from the Phillips Helping Hands quilting club. The $3,500 transportation and lodging fees for each veteran attending the Sept. 5 and Oct. 3 Honor Flights was sponsored by the Auxiliary.
