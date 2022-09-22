...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt and waves 3 to 5 ft.
* WHERE...Sand Island to Bayfield WI, Oak Point to Saxon Harbor
WI and Outer Apostle Islands Beyond 5 NM from Mainland.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Three Park Falls veterans who participated with the Never Forget Honor Flight on Sept. 5, with AMVETS Auxiliary members who helped with a fundraiser breakfast to send more veterans on honor flights in 2023. From left, Carol Lapp, Jean Meives, Perry Reas, Pam Goebel, Auxiliary President Dolores Gradinjan, Larry Kundinger, Gary Hagmann, Beth Marchewka and Lonnie Sherry.
Submitted photo
Pam and Chuck Goebel in front of the new Veterans Memorial they constructed on the front lawn of their South Fork Bar & Grill business in Lugerville.
LUGERVILLE — Pam and Chuck Goebel, owners of South Fork Bar & Grill in Lugerville, along with the help of the AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary Post 50, Phillips, hosted their fourth annual breakfast fundraiser for the Never Forgotten Honor Flight on Sept. 11.
With the community’s generosity, the AMVETS Auxiliary will be able to send 16 local veterans on 2023 Honor Flights, according to the organization’s announcement. A total of 11 veterans were sent on four different Honor Flights in 2022 thanks to fundraisers held in 2021.
