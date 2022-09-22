LUGERVILLE — Pam and Chuck Goebel, owners of South Fork Bar & Grill in Lugerville, along with the help of the AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary Post 50, Phillips, hosted their fourth annual breakfast fundraiser for the Never Forgotten Honor Flight on Sept. 11.

With the community’s generosity, the AMVETS Auxiliary will be able to send 16 local veterans on 2023 Honor Flights, according to the organization’s announcement. A total of 11 veterans were sent on four different Honor Flights in 2022 thanks to fundraisers held in 2021.

