Amvets

AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary Post 50 members, from left, Carol Lapp, Lonnie Sherry, Dolores Gradinjan (president) and Patricia Stephens, with eight cases of food they packed as a Food For Kidz fundraiser to benefit the Phillips Food Pantry on Oct. 22 at Lakeland Union High School.

 Submitted photo

The AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary Phillips Post 50 donated $100 in support of a recent Food For Kidz program event. In return the Auxiliary received eight cases of packaged food that was donated to the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry and the Phillips Elementary School for their Weekend Food Backpack program. Each case holds 36 meals for a total of 278 meals.

Auxiliary members Carol Lapp and Lonnie Sherry made a trip over to Lakeland High School to pick up the order on Oct. 22. Auxiliary member Patricia Stephens drove over the same morning and volunteered to help by repackaging the meals.

