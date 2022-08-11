The three Miss Flambeau Rama candidates on stage at the Park Theatre for their question and answers portion of the competition on Aug. 5. From left, Sydney Button, 14; Olivia Negri, 15; and Alexis Grawvunder, 16, all of Park Falls.
Missy Negri at left, reaches for the sashes as Miss Flambeau Rama 2015 crowns the 2022 Queen Alexis Grawvunder, 16, at right. In back are runner ups Sydney Button, 14, left, and Olivia Negri, 15, after the announcement came at the Park Falls Recreation Arena on Aug. 6.
Alexis Grawvunder, 16, of Park Falls, moments after being named Miss Flambeau Rama 2022 at the Park Falls Recreation Arena on Aug. 6. It is the first pageant since 2015.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
The three Miss Flambeau Rama candidates on stage at the Park Theatre for their question and answers portion of the competition on Aug. 5. From left, Sydney Button, 14; Olivia Negri, 15; and Alexis Grawvunder, 16, all of Park Falls.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Miss Flambeau Rama 2022 Alexis Grawvunder, 16, of Park Falls, during the question and answer portion of the competition at the Park Theatre on Aug. 5.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Missy Negri at left, reaches for the sashes as Miss Flambeau Rama 2015 crowns the 2022 Queen Alexis Grawvunder, 16, at right. In back are runner ups Sydney Button, 14, left, and Olivia Negri, 15, after the announcement came at the Park Falls Recreation Arena on Aug. 6.
PARK FALLS — After a seven year hiatus the Miss Flambeau Rama pageant is back as three young women participated in a whirlwind of activity over a weekend of events for the 2022 title.
“This year we really wanted to honor some young ladies for their outstanding work in the community and for their leadership skills and outstanding character,” said Terry Wilson, executive director of the Park Falls Area Chamber of Commerce, during his introductions at the Park Falls Recreation Arena on Aug. 6.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.