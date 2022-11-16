MADISON, Wis. (AP) — State Sen. Melissa Agard, from Madison, has been chosen to lead Senate Democrats who return just 11 lawmakers out of 33 for the two-year session that kicks off next month.

Democrats unanimously elected Agard on Tuesday to replace Sen. Janet Bewley, of Mason, who did not seek reelection to the Senate.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments